Risks of attacks on Crimea remain, but countermeasures are being taken, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Security risks for Crimea and Sevastopol remain, but efficient measures are being taken to counter terror attacks from Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Risks are present, undoubtedly, because the Ukrainian side continues its course towards organization of terror attacks. But, on the other hand, incoming information indicates that efficient countermeasures are being taken," he told reporters.

When asked by the reporters if security measures being taken in Crimea, including construction of fortifications, are sufficient, Peskov refrained from providing assessments.

"I believe it is better to ask the military about it," he added.