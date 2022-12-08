Diplomat stresses US moves aimed at derailing prospects for dialogue between Moscow, Kiev

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Washington’s actions are aimed at derailing any prospects of Kiev and Moscow returning to the negotiating table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Thursday.

"The alarming statements [from Washington] are actually emboldening the Kiev regime to escalate while relying on help from the United States and other NATO countries. This is actually a call for fully nullifying any prospects whatsoever of returning to political dialogue in the form of negotiations," the senior Russian diplomat said.

As Ryabkov recalled, the Russian-Ukrainian talks were previously disrupted on orders from Washington and London.

"Since then, we have seen this group’s increasing focus on trying to defeat us on the battlefield. These intentions are doomed to fail like all those that they projected in this manner and in this context until now," Ryabkov pointed out.

The goals of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved in any case, the high-ranking diplomat emphasized.

"The attempt to portray the US position as aloof, as not directly related to what is happening, is all an obvious mockery of common sense and misinformation toward the international community. I believe that now there are few observers in the world who watch this and trust such messages from Washington," Ryabkov insisted.