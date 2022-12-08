Ukrainian troops come under friendly fire, LPR militia officer says

LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. A Ukrainian company task group came under friendly artillery fire near Svatovo, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, said on Thursday.

"While the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to break through our defense line near Svatovo, the enemy’s company task group came within firing range of its friendly artillery forces. The assault team’s commander exposed his personnel to Ukrainian fire by failing to coordinate the timing of his actions with fire support teams," Marochko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as a result, some of the enemy’s troops were killed and the remaining ones retreated to their previous positions.