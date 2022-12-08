Russian security chief begins visit to Thailand

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev has arrived on a working visit to Thailand, the Security Council administration said on Thursday.

Patrushev is expected to hold talks with his Thai counterpart, Supot Malaniyom.

Apart from that, the visit’s program includes the sixth round of the Russian-Thai working group on security issues. The meeting will be co-chaired by Supot Malaniyom and Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexander Venediktov.

Patrushev’s previous visit to Thailand took place in February 2018. Back then, he met with the Thai prime minister, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, and with the secretary general of the National Security Council. A regular session of the working group on security issues was held during his visit.