MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia is not sure that Kiev is ready to show a sound approach to the issue of the establishment of a security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestia daily, which came out on Thursday.

"The main unclarified problem for us is that we are not sure that Kiev is ready to demonstrate a sound approach to this matter. We cannot establish a zone, which would augment the risks for the ZNPP, and, as a matter of fact, Kiev and its sponsors are geared up for that. They want us to leave the plant under the pretext of settling this matter in contact with the IAEA. In this case, the plant, naturally, will be seized immediately. We cannot do it, cannot agree with that," he stressed.

He noted that a compromise concerning the security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) will be impossible in case Kiev tries to "win anything" from Moscow. "By sending corresponding signals, the director general also demonstrates that he understands that a compromise is possible, but everything depends on the political will of the other side. If calculations of some other sort get the upper hand there that this is a chance to win anything from Moscow, then it will not happen - either before or after the New Year," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow is not sure that IAEA chief Rafael Grossi plans to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in the foreseeable future. "I am not sure that the IAEA director general plans to visit the plan in the foreseeable future. He has visited it. As a matter of fact, the presence of IAEA personnel makes it possible for the agency to receive first-hand information about what is going on there and what is not," he noted.

"For example, any aggressive actions from Russia is what is not happening. Accusations that Moscow is seeking to harm itself this or that way, while being able to control the plant, which is an inseparable part of the Russian Federation, are absurd. But our opponents, being guided by political considerations, are seeking to impose their twisted logic on the agency that Russia is shelling itself. So, its is good that the agency’s personnel are staying there. They see what is really happening," he went on to say.

The fact that the IAEA reports contain no indication of the Ukrainian army’s responsibility for shelling attacks on the ZNPP reveals that the agency is yielding to the political pressure from the West. "Returning to the topic of Rafael Grossi’s visit. We offered a solution to the problem of creating a security zone with concrete parameters. These proposals are being considered by the agency, they are a subject matter for discussions," he added.