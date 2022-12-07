Organizers of terrorist attack on Crimean bridge have yet to be identified — investigator

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The organizers of the explosion at the Crimean bridge haven’t yet been identified, according to a TASS reporter at Moscow’s Basmanny Court that’s holding a hearing on the case.

"As part of the case, it’s necessary to complete 30 legal enquiries, receive responses to requests for legal assistance from the relevant agencies of Armenia, Georgia, Bulgaria and China, and continue procedural actions that aim to identify the organizers and yet-unidentified perpetrators of the crime," an investigator told the court.

A truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge in the wee hours of October 8, killing four people. Two spans of the bridge’s motorway part leading toward the peninsula collapsed, and several fuel tanks of a train caught fire. Traffic resumed by the evening of the same day, with certain restrictions. The Russian Federal Security Service said the blast was orchestrated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and its head, Kirill Budanov. Kiev denied responsibility. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asserted that the government "definitely didn’t order anything like that."