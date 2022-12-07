West seeks to complicate making agreements on Syria, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The West seeks to complicate making agreements within the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"We will inevitably face a situation where every attempt will be made to complicate reaching a fair agreement," he noted. "This is how the so-called Small Group of the Syrian Constitutional Committee works, which was created to spite the Astana platform, and attempts are also being made to establish additional mechanisms. I believe that the only goal is to divert the Constitutional Committee’s attention and disperse its efforts. This is the strategy," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat noted that "the West is trying to revise the content of the Constitutional Committee’s concept and is now promoting what they describe as a ‘step for step’ approach instead of holding direct talks and making agreements on related constitutional issues."

According to Lavrov, the initiative, particularly put forward by UN Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, is aimed at encouraging Damascus to take specific steps to reach a compromise in response to promises to make sure that the opposition takes similar steps and sanctions may be eased. "[Syrian] President [Bashar] Assad took a very significant step by announcing amnesty so people were released but when we tell Pedersen and other Western colleagues: ‘Look, he took the step without preconditions so where is the response?’ There is no response," Lavrov emphasized.