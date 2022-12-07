US plan to impede Moscow’s activities within G20 won’t work, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The United States’ plan to hinder Moscow’s activities within the G20 will fail, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Washington is performing a political stunt, looking for topics that can make some noise and be viewed as proof of a policy aimed at isolating Russia," he noted. "However, in my opinion, the developments over the recent months are the best proof that the plan won’t work and it is bound to fail," Ryabkov added.

According to him, Moscow "is not just strengthening its positions on the international stage but is also securing increased support from the international community," as can be seen from the results of voting on related platforms. "In this regard, US attempts to cause us harm and put us in a situation where we will lose our cool and composure will lead to nothing," the deputy foreign minister concluded.

According to explanatory documents to the draft US defense budget issued by the House of Representatives Committee on Armed Services, "it is the policy of the United States to exclude Russian officials from the Group of 20" and other international organizations.