Senior diplomat says Western attempts to isolate Russia failed

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The policy of Western states aimed at isolating Russia has already failed, this line is not supported by most countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Wednesday.

Commenting on the draft US defense budget, which provides for the exclusion of Russia from the G20, Grushko pointed out that "we see that the line of the West is aimed at isolating Russia, and part of this policy, which has already failed, is an attempt to exclude Russia from various international formats". "This is nothing new, we saw these attempts on the eve of the Bali meetings. We know how they ended: these attempts have failed. The world majority does not support these attempts," the senior diplomat said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

According to Grushko, Moscow takes everything Washington does seriously, but historically, attempts on its part to isolate Russia are doomed. "No country can be cut out of international relations, especially a country like Russia," the deputy foreign minister pointed out, "Everywhere Russia is a key player with whom it is necessary to interact."

"Unfortunately, today we see that many countries are ready to subordinate their own policies to the interests of other states, and this happened with the EU, which in the political sense becomes an appendage or a tool serving American interests. This is the current reality," Grushko added.

In the explanatory materials to the draft budget, issued on Tuesday, the US House Committee on Armed Services noted that Washington intended to seek Russia's exclusion from a number of international organizations, including the G20.