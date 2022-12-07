Ukrainians receive reinforcements in Artyomovsk, LPR militia man says

LUGANSK, December 7. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have been sent reinforcements to make up for their losses, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Wednesday.

"Reinforcements were seen arriving near Artyomovsk to replenish Ukraine’s armed formations. The bulk of the servicemen were immediately dispatched to cover irretrievable and sanitary losses, while the others are still in the command’s reserve," Marochko reported, citing LPR intelligence data.

On Tuesday, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian forces near Artyomovsk were in dire straits due to a lack of food and ammunition.

Back on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said Russian troops were gaining ground near Artyomovsk while advancing toward Donetsk.