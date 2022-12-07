DPR militia reports eliminating over 70 Ukrainian troops in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 70 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Wednesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 70 personnel," the press office of the DPR people’s militia said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, DPR militia forces jointly with the Russian army destroyed two Ukrainian T-72B and T-64BV tanks, five armored and motor vehicles, the press office said.