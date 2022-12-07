DPR head reveals number of settlements liberated since February

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. Almost 340 settlements have been liberated in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) since February, Acting Head of the republic Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"Now we can talk about 338 settlements. But we have to take into account the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces make attempts to counterattack, some settlements have to be cleaned up, [the allied forces have to] destroy new reserves, which the enemy is trying to pull up. This situation mainly occurs in those settlements located in the so-called gray zone," he said.

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. On February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and LPR began an operation to liberate their territories, which were under Kiev's control.