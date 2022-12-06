Russia expects reaction from UNICEF on minors’ personal data posted on Ukrainian website

UNITED NATIONS, December 6. /TASS/. Russia is expecting a response from the UN United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) regarding the publication of personal data of minors on the Ukrainian "Mirotvorets" website, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting Tuesday.

According to the envoy, over 250 children were killed in Ukrainian shellings of Donbass since 2014, almost 140 of them - since the beginning of 2022.

"Unfortunately, the list of killed and injured in Ukrainian shelling is being filled with new names, including those of children," he said. "Because Ukrainian forces fire at peaceful cities of Donbass almost constantly. But out Western colleagues seek to shamefully ignore this."

"They also ignore the fact that, if children of Donbass are a target for strikes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, their own children have effectively become a target audience for disgusting neo-Nazi and Russophobic propaganda," the diplomat noted.

According to Nebenzya, it is also "impossible to leave unmentioned the activity of the notorious ‘Mirotvorets’ website, where the nationalists post personal data of those whom they consider enemies of Ukraine."

"Later, such people could be subjected to persecution and harassment under this kind of ‘tip’; cases of their physical elimination are not rare as well, just like it happened with Russian journalist Daria Dugina," the envoy said. "So, as Russian activists discovered, personal data of 327 children have been posted on this criminal website."

"As soon as we have learned about it, we immediately, back in July, informed the UN Secretary General and the UNICEF Director," Nebenzya noted. "We would like to ask today: what has UNICEF done since the moment of our address, and how does it treat publication of personal data of minors on the Internet? Has there been any reaction from the Ukrainian authorities?".