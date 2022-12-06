Russia’s proposal on moratorium on missile deployment in Europe still in force

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s proposal to Western nations to declare a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe is still on the table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The proposal [to the West] to impose such a moratorium in response to our decision is still in force," he said.

He refused to comment on hypothetical scenarios of Russia’s possible revocation of its voluntary moratorium in case of the West’s continuing provocative actions, including in Ukraine. "But this is about warnings to our opponents so that they don’t venture dangerous and imprudent steps to test our patience and resolve to maintain the situation at least in this sphere to prevent its further degradation," he added.

He stressed that Russia’s position on this matted has not been changed. "As of today, there are no changes in our position and there is no need in inventing any pretexts to make us review it," he added.