Russia to defend its interests by all means until Kiev opens its eyes — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 6. /TASS/. The goal of turning Ukraine into a proper, good neighborly state will ultimately be attained, either by peaceful or by military means, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

"All the goals of the special military operation will be attained one way or another. If we fail to attain them peacefully and turn Ukraine into a normal good neighborly state which poses no threat to Russia, it means that this goal will be attained by military means," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council meeting.

"And the responsibility for the suffering of the civilian population in Ukrainian cities because of the reckless actions of their West-dependent rulers rests on the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime and his Western sponsors, who want to defeat Russia on the battlefield," he stressed.

"It is their choice, not ours. We will defend our interests by any means we have at our disposal until Kiev and the West finally see the light," he added.