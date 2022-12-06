Russia hopes deconfliction mechanism with US in Syria to continue — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The deconfliction mechanism between Washington and Moscow on Syria has worked so far and Russia hopes it will stay this way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The United States’ role in what is going on [in Syria] is absolutely destructive," he said. "We have a complicated history of dialogue with the United States on this matter. We are not seeking to evade it, but the so-called deconfliction mechanism between Russia and the United States has been working in Syria. I hope it will stay in force as a good example of cooperation, but any deeper mutual understanding [in this sphere] can hardly be expected."

He also said that he has long been watching what Washington is doing concerning the situation in Syria in general and in relations with the Kurds. "It is a purely selfish and unbalanced policy. It has an element of plundering the national resources belonging to the Syrian people," he added.