Associations in Eurasia, unlike NATO, aimed at developing cooperation — Presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The purpose of emerging multilateral associations in Eurasia is cooperation, not hostility, as is the case with NATO, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Such promising multilateral interaction institutions as the SCO, EAEU, ASEAN, and CICA are gaining traction in Eurasia. Their goal is to encourage harmonious cooperative development, actual cooperation, rather than antagonism, like NATO, for example," he said.

He also added that Russian society has consolidated against unprecedented external pressure. "The objectives of Russia's foreign policy are certainly related to fully achieving the goals of the country's national development and economic prosperity, and associated with Russia’s ideological positioning as a stronghold of normal traditional virtues, namely ethical, family, and patriotic values as the bastion of cultural and religious pluralism," he specified.

According to Ushakov, "Russia has a good foundation for carrying out such a policy: it is the consolidation of all of Russian society and the Russian elites in the face of the current unprecedented pressure.".