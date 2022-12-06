Zelensky says he has visited Slavyansk in Donbass

KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Tuesday that he has visited Slavyansk, a Kiev-controlled city in Donbass.

"Today, we are in Donbass," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel. The video features Zelensky standing in front of the inscription "Slavyansk" at the entrance to the city.

Slavyansk is located on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, which signed a treaty on its accession to Russia along with the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions on September 30. The laws on the ratification of these treaties were signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 4.

Currently, Slavyansk is occupied by Ukrainian troops.