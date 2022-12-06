Russians, Turkmen to sign large package of documents on bilateral cooperation, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia and Turkmenistan will sign a significant package of documents on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he opened talks with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, a meeting will be held headed by co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation. I know that a sizable set of documents has been readied, which is yet another demonstration of the particular and detailed nature of our communication, which always ends with agreements facilitating the development of our countries and our collaboration," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Turkmenistan is our close friend and strategic partner," he noted, adding that Moscow "especially focuses on the development of the bilateral relationship and cooperation at the regional and international levels." The parliamentary cooperation between the two states has already reached a new level, the minister pointed out.

Moscow and Ashgabat closely cooperate within the framework of the CIS, the UN, and the Caspian ‘five’, as well as strengthen the Central Asia-Russia dialogue, he emphasized.