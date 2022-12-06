Illegitimacy of tribunal on Ukraine obvious, no repercussions for Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. An initiative on creating a tribunal on Ukraine is evidently illegitimate and won’t have any consequences for Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Tuesday.

"The issues of creating quasi-legal structures to service various whims and desires have been around for a while, the illegitimacy of it all is absolutely obvious. This won’t have any repercussions for us," he said, commenting on the initiative on setting up a "special tribunal on Russia’s actions in Ukraine."

The senior diplomat stressed that "if people want to waste their money on something like this, then it’s their right." "We can’t stop them," he added.