Russia must and will achieve special operation’s goals — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia will achieve the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Russia must achieve its goals and it will achieve them," Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"The outcome of what is happening should be a just and lasting peace. We can agree with this," Peskov said, while commenting on statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the effect the United States would like to see a lasting peace, not a "phony off-ramp," and that that the situation in Ukraine was likely to be resolved through peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"But as for the prospects for any negotiations, we do not see any for now," Peskov said, adding that Moscow had stated this more than once.

When asked what should happen to create prospects for negotiations, the Kremlin spokesman replied that "the goals of the special military operation must be achieved."