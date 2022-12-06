Russia expects good-neighborly relations between Turkey, Syria — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia hopes that Turkey and Syria will establish good-neighborly relations, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum on Tuesday.

"All these issues are being discussed," he said, replying to a question on whether Russia was maintaining contact on settling the relations between Turkey and Syria. "This is our approach that there should be good-neighborly relations between those countries with which we have constructive relations. I mean the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey," the diplomat explained.

Bogdanov also added that "communication is underway" with Russia’s Turkish partners on the issues of creating a gas hub in Turkey.