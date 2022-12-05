Russia hopes West will not use BWC conference to advance their agenda — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5./TASS/. Moscow expects that the West will not use the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) conference in Geneva to advance their agenda, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address to the participants in the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference, the text of which was posted on the Foreign Ministry website on Monday.

"The 9th Review Conference of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention is taking place in Geneva in parallel with your event, where the participating states will analyze the implementation of the document and outline areas of work for a new review cycle," the top diplomat said.

"The conference provides an opportunity to consolidate the efforts of the international community around a pragmatic, non-discriminatory and forward-looking agenda. We hope that the Western states will not sacrifice it for the sake of their vested interests, as it was with the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty - TASS) Review Conference," Lavrov added.

Russia expects that "they will show the political will to make decisions aimed to strengthen the Biological Weapons Convention," he stressed. Outside the framework of the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russia puts great emphasis on control over the transfer of conventional weapons between the states, primarily in the context of the implementation of the UN Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons and the UN Register of Conventional Arms at the national level.

"We urge the participants in these universal mechanisms to prevent weapons supplies to the regions with a high destabilizing potential, including Ukraine," the top diplomat stressed. "With this in mind, we consistently point out to the European Union nations and the countries who are parties to the Arms Trade Treaty the importance of abiding by the commitments they themselves undertook, envisaging a ban on the export of weapons to the regions where this may result in a violation of international humanitarian law and contribute to exacerbating domestic armed conflicts," Lavrov added.