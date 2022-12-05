Russia regrets that US keeps strategic dialogue in suspended state — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow regrets that Washington keeps the bilateral strategic dialogue in a suspended state, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his video address to the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference Monday.

"With regret, we state that, currently, the strategic dialogue of Russia and the US, who possess the largest nuclear arsenals, and who bear special responsibility for upholding international peace and security, is being kept in a suspended state by Washington," Lavrov said, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

Lavrov also noted that "the agreement on prolongation of the New START Treaty for five years has become the last tangible result of joint efforts on this direction."

"It is clear that, in the absence of negotiations on upholding the strategic stability, problems will only keep accumulating. This may cause an exponential growth of risks," he underscored.

According to the Foreign Minister, "the course towards undermining the existing arms control and non-proliferation system was clearly displayed by Western states during the 10th Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty - the key event within the global non-proliferation regime - in New York in August".