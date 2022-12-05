Russia to cooperate on arms control with all willing countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia is open to cooperation in the area of nonproliferation and arms control with those countries which are equally ready to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are convinced that only a systemic approach to nonproliferation and arms control issues will help maintain and strengthen international security by means of building an equal and meaningful dialogue oriented toward concrete agreements. Russia is open to cooperation in these spheres with everyone who demonstrates reciprocal readiness," he said in a video address to the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Russia attaches great significance to the problem of control over the interstate transfer of conventional weapons, above all in the context of the implementation of the UN Program of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate the Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects at the national level. "We call on the participants in these universal mechanisms to refrain from supplying weapons to regions with a high destabilizing potential, including Ukraine," Lavrov said.

Russia calls on EU nations and the signatories of the Arms Trade Treaty to strictly observe their obligations concerning the ban on arms exports to those regions where it may trigger violations of international humanitarian law and aggravate internal armed conflicts.