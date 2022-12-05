CSTO chief blasts growing Tajik-Kyrgyz border violence as unacceptable

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. An upward trend in the scale of clashes on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border has been observed lately, and this must be prevented, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday at a meeting of the organization's Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow.

"We attach particular importance to the escalating situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. Serious clashes took place from September 14 to 15, unfortunately, with fatalities," he pointed out, "There was an increase in the scale of the clashes and the number of refugees and fatalities - this should not be happening."

According to him, "If Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan deem it necessary, the CSTO has the necessary capacity and capability to help stabilize and maintain peace along this section of the border."

Early this fall, an armed conflict broke out on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border between servicemen and local residents. More than 60 people were killed and almost 200 wounded on the Kyrgyz side.