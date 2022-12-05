Russia’s MFA calls for enhanced security for envoys in Afghanistan after Kabul attack

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Friday’s terror attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul shows that additional measures should be taken to ensure security at diplomatic missions in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment on Monday.

"We resolutely condemn the December 2 attack on the head of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Afghanistan in which an embassy security officer suffered serious injuries. IS militants (the Islamic State terror group is outlawed in Russia — TASS) claimed responsibility for the attack," Zakharova said.

"That incident, just like the September attack on the Russian embassy by a suicide bomber, shows that Kabul should undertake additional efforts to fight the terrorist threat and enhance security at diplomatic missions across the country," the Russian diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, Russia is calling on authorities in Afghanistan to conduct a thorough probe into the crime in order to find and punish the sponsors and perpetrators of the attack.

On December 2, Geo TV reported that the Pakistani embassy in Kabul had been attacked by unidentified persons who tried to kill Ambassador Ubaid Nizamani. According to the television channel, an embassy security officer received two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on the ambassador and called for an immediate probe. Following the incident, Pakistan temporarily recalled its ambassador and some of the embassy employees. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have pledged a thorough investigation into the incident.