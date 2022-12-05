Moscow, Beijing ready to fight against intensifying external pressure, Russian PM says

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are calling for the establishment of a multipolar system, and are ready to jointly battle against new challenges and intensifying external pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at an online meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday.

"The positions of our countries on today’s numerous problems coincide. We jointly favor moves to establish a multipolar architecture of international relations and we are ready to jointly fight against the emerging challenges and intensifying external pressure," he stressed.

The Russian head of government highlighted the sense of trust between the two leaders. He recalled that this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held two meetings in person in which they set the task of promoting cooperation further. Mishustin urged efforts on the part of the two governments to ensure that those agreements are effectively implemented.

According to Mishustin, Russia and China have been enjoying a comprehensive strategic partnership. Moscow and Beijing have been resolutely and consistently moving forward along all lines, even amid signs of a crisis in the global economy, he maintained.

"As Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated, Russia needs a prosperous China, and China, in its turn, needs a successful Russia," Prime Minister Mishustin confidently affirmed.

He also congratulated his partners in Beijing and all Chinese citizens on the recent 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. "We believe that friendly China, led by Chairman Xi Jinping, will continue solving the tasks of modernization, social and economic development and enhancing the prosperity of its people," he added.