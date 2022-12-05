Russia stays in touch with IAEA over Zaporozhye NPP — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia stays in touch with the IAEA over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and remains adamant the Ukrainian military must stop shelling this facility, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"We continue our contacts with the IAEA. And we will continue them further on. The most important thing is to put an end to the Ukrainian armed forces’ bombardments of the NPP’s territory, which are fraught with great risks," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military had resumed shelling the ZNPP after a two-month lull. On November 19-20, at least 25 shells were fired at the facility. One hit the roof of special building No. 2, where nuclear fuel is stored.

The ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant operating in Europe. Russia put it under control on 28 February.