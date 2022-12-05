China steps up cooperation with Russia in culture and sports — State Council Premier

BEIJING, December 5. /TASS/. Beijing intends to strengthen cooperation with Moscow in the humanitarian field, particularly in the spheres of culture and sports, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang said on Monday at the 27th regular meeting of Russian and Chinese heads of government held in a video conference format.

"We are interested in further intensifying cultural and humanitarian ties and interregional contacts. We have already launched years of sports exchanges, we are ready to strengthen contacts with our Russian partners in physical education and sports," Li Keqiang said, "We are ready to develop cooperation not only in sports but also in the humanitarian sphere in general."

This is the third time Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has taken part in such negotiations with the Chinese State Council Premier.