DONETSK, December 4. /TASS/. The People’s Council (parliament) of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) plans to adopt the republic’s new constitution by the end of the current year, parliament speaker Vladimir Bidyovka said on Sunday.

"It is planned to finalize all legal processes in the near future to adopt a new constitution of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a Russian constituent region by the end of the year," he told the Donetsk News Agency.

The DPR’s constitution was adopted on May 14, 2014 after the republic declared its sovereignty on the basis of the March 11, 2014 referendum. Following the September 23-27, 2022 referendum, the DPR became part of Russia.