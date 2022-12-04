Russian lower house speaker meets with heads of CSTO PA delegations

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Vyacheslav Volodin discussed the agenda of Monday’s session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with the heads of CSTO PA delegations, the State Duma press service reported on Sunday.

"On December 4, ahead of a session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, chairman of the CSTO PA and speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin met with his colleagues, heads of the Parliamentary Assembly’s delegations, who arrived in Moscow. The speakers discussed the agenda of the upcoming session," it said.

A joint session of the CSTO PA Council and the 15th plenary session of the CSTO PA will be held in Moscow on Monday. The CSTO member nations are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The lower houses of Serbia’s and Afghanistan’s parliaments, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus were granted an observer status in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in 2013. In November 2014, the CSTO PA Council decided to invite parliaments of China, India, Iran, Mongolia, and Pakistan for cooperation as observers.