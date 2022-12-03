Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission to meet in December — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A regular meeting of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission will be held in December 2022, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told the Rossiya-24 television.

"Preparations for the 16th session of the high-level Russian-Venezuelan intergovernmental commission, to be held in Caracas in December, are now under way," he said.

An impressive package of documents is planned for signing, he said.

"Preparation works have entered the final stage," the ambassador added.

Earlier, the ambassador told TASS that the meeting would take place in the not-too-distant future. Since the creation of this mechanism the relationship between Moscow and Caracas has turned into a firm strategic partnership based on friendship and mutual respect, with the community of principles being upheld on the international arena, the diplomat added.