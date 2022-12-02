Russia ready to restore ties with OSCE when Russophobia over — envoy

WARSAW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume its work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe when the period of Russophobia is over, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said on Friday.

"Despite the current problems, we believe that OSCE has a future. As a platform for equal and mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation, the Organization is still in demand. When the Russophobia passes, we will be ready to restore work together," he said, adding that a new foundation for joint work will have to be laid, because previous approaches have been discredited.

Lukashevich urged to abandon discriminatory attitude towards Russia and other states "to the East of Vienna." "There is no place for teaching and mentoring. We will revive the culture of mutually respectful professional dialogue," he said.

According to the Russian envoy, the countries should jointly revive the "spirit of Helsinki," and national leaders should prove their readiness to stick to the principle of the equal and indivisible security, enshrined by the final OSCE summit documents in Istanbul (1999) and Astana (2010).

Lukashevich went on to say that the sides should forge concrete agreements on Euro-Atlantic security, revive the mechanism of control over conventional weapons in Europe and confidence-building measures and reaffirm the principle of non-interference into sovereign affairs.

"It is necessary to preserve a single pan-European space "from Vancouver to Vladivostok", to prevent its fragmentation, separation of the western part of the continent from the eastern," he said.