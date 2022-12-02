Russia, Belarus assert importance to preserve OSCE, remove double standards

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus think it important to preserve the OSCE as a consensus-based forum and assert that it is necessary to boost the organization’s effectiveness and remove double standards within it, according to a joint statement by the two countries published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

"[We] underscore the importance of preserving the OSCE as a regional European forum based on consensus and the principle of sovereign equality of States in the interest of strengthening security and developing co-operation between participating States. [We are] convinced of the need to strengthen the effectiveness of the OSCE and eliminate ‘double standards’, geographical, and thematic imbalances," the document stated.

The statement also emphasizes that it "remains open for joining by other OSCE participating States and partners for cooperation."