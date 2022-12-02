Moscow mayor says he visits defense line in special military operation zone

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has visited the defense line in the special military operation zone, as he himself said.

"We continue to assist our guys on the defense line in building fortifications, including anti-tank ditches, trenches, permanent firing positions and bunkers. We are installing generators, stoves and lighting equipment. We are also building medical posts," the mayor wrote on Telegram on Friday.

He pointed out that hundreds of Moscow’s municipal service employees were working on the defense line.

"I visited the area today and talked to builders and military servicemen. I also met fighters mobilized from Moscow. Their morale is very high," the mayor said.