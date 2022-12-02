Putin to meet with Russian Human Rights Council in early December, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with members of the country’s Human Rights Council in December, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Friday.

"Indeed, such an event will be held in December. Preparations are underway," he stated.

Human Rights Council member Alexander Brod told TASS earlier that the meeting was scheduled to take place online on December 7.

The president holds annual meetings with Human Rights Council members, which usually take place shortly before Human Rights Day, celebrated on December 10.

In November, Putin renewed the composition of the council, with ten new members joining the body, including war reporter Alexander Kots who is currently working in the zone of the special military operation, member of the presidium of the Free Donbass public movement Elena Shishkina and head of the All-Russia People's Front in the Moscow Region Yulia Belekhova among others.

Russia’s Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights is a consultative body designed to assist the head of state in exercising his constitutional authority to protect human rights and freedoms, as well as to inform the president of the situation in this field, prepare related proposals and facilitate the development of civil society institutions.