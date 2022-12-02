Meeting of Russian, Uzbek prime ministers fruitful, yields many agreements

SAMARKAND, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan on Friday signed more than ten documents on cooperation in various spheres.

The documents were signed following a meeting of the joint commission co-chaired by the two countries’ prime ministers.

Thus, the prime ministers, Mikhail Mishustin of Russian and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, inked a joint communique. The chiefs of the countries’ customs services signed intergovernmental agreements on the opening of their missions in Russia and Uzbekistan and on the mutual use of electronic systems for the certification of the origin of goods, and a protocol on amending the agreement on simplified customs procedures for goods and transport vehicles.

Russia and Uzbekistan also signed memorandums on cooperation in the area of improving the financial literacy of the population, on cooperation in the area of vocational training in the sphere of physical culture and sports, and on mutual understanding in the area of protecting the labor rights of migrants.

Other documents include a comprehensive program of joint measures to expand industrial cooperation and a plan of practical actions on cooperation in the sphere of transport for 2022-2023.

Apart from that, Tatneft Director General Nail Maganov and Board Chairman of Uzbekneftegaz Mekhriddin Abdullayev inked a memorandum of understanding between their companies. Tatneft also signed an agreement to purchase a 100-percent stake in Birinchi Rezinotelhnika Zavodi with Uzkimyosanoat Co. A technical protocol on information cooperation in electronic information exchange on issues within the competences of the countries’ interior agencies was also signed.