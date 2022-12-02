Russia, Cuba must help each other amid changing world — Medvedev

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba should help each other in the current conditions so that the world order would be more just, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia Head Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday at a meeting with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, President of Cuba’s National Assembly of the People's Power (unicameral parliament) and the Council of State.

"The world is not getting simpler, it is getting more complicated. And our common task is to help each other to make the world order more just. Our countries know what that is, the whole history of Cuba is the history of the struggle for independence, which you have been fighting for successfully for decades," Medvedev told Hernandez.

The official noted that "we have enough different problems as it is". "In this sense, we have a lot to talk about," he concluded.

Medvedev cordially greeted the president of the Cuban parliament and called his visit "a clear indication of the special, friendly ties between the countries". "Our meeting is an opportunity to exchange relevant information about bilateral, inter-parliamentary, interstate and inter-party cooperation and current issues of the international agenda," he added.

In November, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel also paid a visit to Russia.