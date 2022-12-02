US contract soldiers help Kiev plot chemical provocations — Russia’s envoy to OPCW

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Moscow has sufficient proof that US military personnel serving under contract has been helping Kiev plot chemical provocations in Ukraine, Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said on the Russia-24 TV channel on Friday.

"Based on evidence at the Defense Ministry’s disposal, we are sending out notes and warning the states - participants in the Chemical Weapons Convention of preparations for provocations. We provide specific information as to where and what steps will be taken. We even point to certain US contract servicemen who are helping the Ukrainian nationalists with these chemical preparations," he said.

"The Americans make all sorts of excuses, they say that this is misinformation from the Russian side, that on the contrary, Russia itself is plotting false flag operations. They claim that Russia itself will blow something up only to blame it on the Ukrainians. As for the contract personnel, they say that they are honest, noble humanitarians who are engaged exclusively in humanitarian aid," Shulgin added.