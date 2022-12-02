OPCW fed up with US’ attempts to politicize organization — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Member countries of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are growing weary of Washington’s attempts at politicizing the organization’s activity and drawing it into endless disputes, Russia’s Permanent Representative to that organization Alexander Shulgin said on Friday.

"Member countries are getting tired of the United States’ attempts at politicizing the organization, dragging it into endless squabbles both with Syria and Russia. We need to return to normal, depoliticized work," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian diplomat, many delegations, in particular, from Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran drew attention to the fact that by politicizing the OPCW’s activities, Washington is sidelining the discussion of really important issues on the agenda. "[The delegations also] condemned the Americans for illegitimate sanctions, which have driven such cooperation to a dead end," he noted.

"On our part, we drew attention to the shocking hypocrisy of Western nations, in particular, of countries in the European Union. Rhetorically, they care for African and Asian states, for countries in need, but, in actuality, they are blocking Russian fertilizers, which we are ready to donate to those countries which need them, at EU ports. This is what can be said in brief about the gaps in the organization," he added.