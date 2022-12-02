West tries to make work of Russian diplomatic missions abroad unbearable — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Russian side is recording all kinds of violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations abroad, their goal is to make the work of Russian diplomatic missions unbearable, the corresponding protest notes remain unanswered, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said on Friday at a meeting of the chairman of the Russian Federation Council with state secretaries, deputy heads of federal executive bodies.

