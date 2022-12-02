Russian senator points to Japanese officials’ thoughtless statements on peace treaty

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russia takes its work on a peace treaty with Japan seriously, while the Japanese authorities sometimes make inconsiderate statements, Head of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Grigory Karasin told TASS.

When asked to comment on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s statement that Tokyo did not currently see any grounds for discussing a peace treaty with Russia, Karasin said: "I would not overestimate the statement because often times, statements vary depending on how the overall international situation unfolds." "The situation in the world is very dramatic so top Japanese officials sometimes make ill-considered statements," he pointed out.

"It’s crucial to understand that we take the issue very seriously. We are ready to work on a peace treaty, while all these flip-flopping remarks mostly come from Tokyo. One day they are ready and interested, and the next day they aren’t" the senator added. According to him, it’s better to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

Kishida said during a parliamentary debate on Friday that he did not currently see conditions for discussing the prospects for making a peace treaty with Russia. According to him, the situation in Japan-Russia relations remained extremely complicated. On December 1, Kishida stated that Japan’s policy on its determination to resolve the territorial dispute with Russia and make a peace treaty remained unchanged.

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding talks in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The southern Kuril Islands issue remains the key sticking point. In 1945, the whole archipelago was handed over to the Soviet Union. Tokyo, however, laid claims to Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and a group of uninhabited islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow’s sovereignty over the islands is enshrined in international law and cannot be called into question.