Putin and Lukashenko discuss development of Russia-Belarus relations in science, education

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed bilateral relations between the countries in a telephone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin press service reported.

"They discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including the problems of further development of ties in the scientific and educational spheres," the report said.

It is noted that the leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Telegram channel Pool One, which is close to the Belarusian leader's press service, reported that a conversation between Putin and Lukashenko took place. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this information to TASS.