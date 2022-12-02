LPR militia reports over 70 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 70 casualties in clashes with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses in manpower and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 75 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the past day, LPR militia forces also destroyed one Ukrainian tank, two unmanned aerial vehicles and three armored personnel carriers, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR field engineers de-mined over five hectares, clearing away explosives planted by the Ukrainian military in the areas of the settlements of Kamyshevakha and Katerinovka in the republic’s Popasnyansky district, the spokesman said.