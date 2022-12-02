Kiev diverting attention away from problems using aggressive anti-Russia rhetoric

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Numerous anti-Russia statements made by Ukrainian politicians on Thursday are aimed at diverting the attention of the population away from domestic problems, a former head of the LPR’s (Lugansk People's Republic) mission in Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

On Thursday, a number of Ukrainian political figures, including Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President Mikhail Podolyak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov and Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov, delivered notorious statements, whereas the Ukrainian parliament passed several documents against Moscow. Among them was a statement urging to recognize Russia’s presence in the UN Security Council as illegitimate.

"I think that the unreasonable activity and extremely radical statements are due to both rather serious logistic problems with supplies to the front line and a mass exodus of the population. Those who can, go abroad, while those who cannot do it move away from cities. Loud brave statements are set to divert the attention away from flooding problems, in which the population is increasingly getting involved," Miroshnik said.

Kiev’s aggressive rhetoric are aimed at diverting the attention of the population and stretch the time, as well as conceal failures on the battlefield, he added.