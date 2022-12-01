MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. Specialists from the Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation are ensuring the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye region by protecting the nuclear power plant against continuing provocations by Kiev, Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Thursday.

"I express deep gratitude and respect for the invaluable and enormous efforts of the nuclear power workers. Today, Rosatom specialists ensure the energy and nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye region and the whole world with their colossal efforts and professionalism, protecting the plant against constant provocations from Kiev.

On Thursday, the Russian state corporation marks its 15th birthday.