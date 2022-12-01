West seeks to appropriate Yerevan-Baku agreements achieved with Russia’s help — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/.The West is trying to privatize the agreements achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan with Russia’s participation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Now both the French and the Americans, and the European Union in general are trying to compensate for the Minsk Group they buried by intervening in the mediation efforts. And they are trying to pick up and privatize the agreements that were reached by the parties with Russia’s help," Lavrov told a press conference on European security issues.

In particular, a meeting of the delimitation commission was organized in Brussels, he said. "Well, both the Armenians and Azerbaijanis are polite people, they go there. But I can hardly imagine how one can discuss delimitation without having the maps of the former Soviet republics, which only the Russian General Staff has," the top diplomat added.

Russia is helping Armenia and Azerbaijan to delimit the border and will also assist in negotiating a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku, he went on to say.

"In parallel, we have been witnessing some frantic attempts by other players to wedge themselves into these processes. We did not have any problems with that. The only thing we pointed to in our communication with Yerevan and Baku was that after the start of the special military operation, the West officially stated through Washington and Paris that they would not cooperate with Russia in any formats. In doing so they announced the end of the OSCE Minsk Group," Lavrov said.