Putin submits bill on accession of DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions to Russia to Duma

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted the draft federal constitutional law on accession of the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to the Russian Federation for the State Duma’s consideration, a source in the press service of the Duma’s committee told TASS.

"Four draft federal constitutional laws on accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to the Russian Federation have been submitted to the State Duma by Russian President," the source said.

According to the document, the LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions are accepted to the Russian Federation in accordance with the Constitution and the legislation of the Russian Federation, forming new entities, two republics and two regions.