Russian envoy summoned to Italy’s foreign ministry, says embassy

ROME, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov has been summoned to the republic’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, the embassy in Italy reported on Sunday.

"Russian Ambassador has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Monday at 11 am (12 pm Moscow time)," the diplomatic mission said.

A commentary will be made following the results.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.

Italy strongly condemned accession of four new regions to Russia and vowed the support of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.